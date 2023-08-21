Special court grants four-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

Pakistan Pakistan Special court grants four-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

The FIA prosecutor sought 13-days physical remand of Qureshi

21 August,2023 05:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been given in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for four-day physical remand in the cipher case.

A special court established on Monday in Islamabad granted the remand as this court would hear the cases filed under the Official Secrets Act.

On Saturday, the FIA arrested the former minister in connection with the cipher case and produced him before the special court today (Tuesday).

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, Abul Hasnat, heard the case registered against Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act.

The FIA prosecutor sought 13-days physical remand of Qureshi for the recovery of the misplaced cipher. Shoaib Shaheen, the counsel for Qureshi, opposed the FIA's request.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict for some time and then ordered the FIA officials to present Qureshi before the court on Aug 25 (Friday).

Prior to start of the in-camera proceedings, the judge ordered that the unauthorised persons should leave the courtroom.

“It is a matter of the Official Secrets Act and irrelevant people should leave,” the judge said.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police was deployed outside the courtroom.

The PTI lawyers including Shoaib Shaheen, Intizar Panjotha, Gohar Ali and Ali Bukhari remained inside the courtroom, while the junior lawyers of the PTI were ordered to leave.

Proceedings of the court will remain in camera in line with the law.