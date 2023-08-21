Sutlej still in high flood, continues inundating villages along its path

Affected people trying to build temporary dykes to divert floodwater

21 August,2023 12:13 pm

OKARA/KASUR/PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – The raging Sutlej inundated many villages, destroying standing crops in a large area, as the river, which is still in a high flood, breached embankments at multiple locations, forcing the people to leave their homes for safety.

With no ways and means available to stop the floodwater, several localities in the rural areas are now disconnected with the rest of the country except though boats.

The affected people are trying to repair the damaged riverbanks and build new temporary dykes on their own to save their homes and livestock by diverting the water flow.

Baba Farid Pull, Ferozepur Chishtian, Bablana, Pir Ghani, Shahu Baloch, Baqar Key, Mari Anb, Kot Bakhsha and Bhaini Noor Jahannian are among the most affected areas, some of which had experienced floods just last month.

On the other hand, state-run schools have been closed in different areas – including Tabi Lal Beg, Noor Arth, Jalal Jammu and Salam Rath – for an indefinite period. These facilities are now serving as relief camps for the uprooted families.

It is expected the water level at Head Sulemanki will reach 200,000 cusecs from the current level of 144,135 cusecs on Monday (today) with a same water discharge being maintained by the authorities.

Okara Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Hanif is leading the relief efforts in the area with the district administration officials, rescue workers and the military personnel involved in evacuating and rescuing the people.

And in Kasur, the army personnel are busy shifting thousands of affected people from Ganda Singh Wala, Dhop Sarri, Attari, Ghati Kalangar, Juma Wala, Kamalpura and other rural areas.

A total of 16 tonnes of food items have so far been distributed among the families leaving their homes, which include flour, rice, pulses, ghee, milk and other necessary commodities at Talwar Pull, Thathi Bakhshi and Najabat.

Meanwhile, health services are also being provided to the people with waterborne diseases always being the main threat in case of floods.