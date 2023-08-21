Caretaker PM Kakar to visit violence-hit Jaranwala today

The premier will also announce compensation for the affected people

21 August,2023 10:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar will visit the affected areas of Faisalabad's Jaranwala tehsil today (Monday).

Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal ministers will accompany the premier.

Sources said the federal minister for Human Rights Khalil George has been instructed to make arrangements for the visit.

The caretaker PM will also express solidarity with the Christian community and would also announce compensation for the damages of the affected people.

A couple of days ago the angry mob set the churches, several houses and vehicles on fire against the alleged incident of blasphemy.

Police registered cases under different sections and arrested more than 100 people.

