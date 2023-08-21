Two killed as car overturns in Islamabad

21 August,2023 04:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and one more was wounded when a car turned turtle due to over-speeding in Islamabad on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Expressway near Faizabad where a car skidded off the road due to over-speeding and hit the footpath and overturned, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one more.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to PIMS Hospital.

