PPP leaders visit Jaranwala to express solidarity with Christian community

20 August,2023 08:32 pm

JARANWALA (Dunya News) – A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday visited Christian Colony in Jaranwala to express solidarity with affected members of the community after Wednesday riots.

The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Secretary General Syed Nair Hussain Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Malaika Raza.

On this occasion, Sherry Rehman said they had come on behalf of the PPP to express sympathy and solidarity with their brothers and sisters of Jaranwala.

“We strongly condemn what happened on August 16 in Jaranwala. The incident has made not only Pakistanis but Muslims all over the world bow their heads in shame,” she said.

“The PPP considers minorities as equal citizens and does not differentiate between the rights of majority and minority. Our religion Islam also provides full rights and freedom to minorities, protection and rights of minorities in our religion and constitution,” she further added.

Rehman said that all citizens in Jinnah's Pakistan had equal protection, rights and freedoms. “It is an attack on the reputation and writ of the state,” she concluded.