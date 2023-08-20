Swear to God, I didn't sign Official Secrets, Army Amendments bills: President Alvi

Pakistan Pakistan Swear to God, I didn't sign Official Secrets, Army Amendments bills: President Alvi

The president said that he asked his staff to return the bills

20 August,2023 02:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.



On social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the president said that he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective.



“I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command,” the president added.

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023



He further posted, “As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected.”

On July 31, the National Assembly had passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with aim to penalise individuals with a potential five-year imprisonment term for disclosing sensitive information concerning national security or the armed forces.

Separately, the Official Secrets Act was got the Lower House's nod just a few days before the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 7.

