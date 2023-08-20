Case of missing cipher: Judgement reserved on FIA request for physical remand of Qureshi

Pakistan Pakistan Case of missing cipher: Judgement reserved on FIA request for physical remand of Qureshi

The proceedings of the cases were held in-camera on the request of FIA

20 August,2023 02:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A duty magistrate on Sunday reserved decision on the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for 14-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the case of missing cipher.

The proceedings of the cases were held in-camera on the request of FIA.

It may be recalled that former foreign minister Qureshi was arrested by the FIA from his residence here on Saturday in the cipher case.



Also read: PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in cipher case, booked under Official Secrets Act



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is nominated in a case related to cipher controversy, in federal capital. The former foreign minister, sources said, was taken into custody from his residence in Islamabad and will be shifted to the FIA’s heardquarters. It is recealled Mr Qureshi had recorded his statement in the cipher case.