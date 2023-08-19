PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

He is being shifted to FIA headquarthers for interrogation

19 August,2023 07:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is nominated in a case related to cipher controversy, in federal capital.

The former foreign minister, sources said, was taken into custody from his residence in Islamabad and will be shifted to the FIA’s heardquarters. It is recealled Mr Qureshi had recorded his statement in the cipher case.

The developments come shortly after the PTI stalwart held a press conference wherein he slammed the government for unjust action against the PTI leaders and workers.

He also hit out at the government over late night action against the PTI leader Usman Dar in Sialkot, saying his house was sealed in midnight and family members were forced out of it.

He said factories owned by Mr Dar had also been sealed, leaving hundreds of people unemployed. If transparent elections are possible in such environment? he questioned the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He also called for timely action in the country, saying various sections in the country have expressed their concerns in this regard.

The former minister also rejected the reports of cracks within the PTI’s core committee.



-- What is Cipher gate --

The issue arose first time when the former prime minister dipslayed a letter during a public meeting in the federal capital on March 27 2022, claiming that it was a cipher from a foreign nation, which mentioned that his government should be removed from power.

He, however, didn't reveal the contents of the letter nor mention the name of the nation that had sent it. But a few days later, he named the United States and said that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had sought his removal.

The cipher was on former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed's meeting with LU.

The ex-premier claimed he was reading contents from the cipher, saying that "all will be forgiven for Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power".