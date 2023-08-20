Shireen Mazari says her daughter 'kidnapped' by plainclothesmen, paratroopers

Mazari broke the news on social media website X, former twitter

20 August,2023 08:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Former minister and ex-PTI leader Shireen Mazari has said that plainclothesmen, including women, and paratroopers, “kidnapped” her daughter Imaan Hazir Mazari.

Mazari broke the news on social media website X, former twitter, that "the officials broke open the door of her house and took away her daughter in her night dress."

“Just now police women, plainclothes people and r ager [rangers] types took my daughter away after breaking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had come for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My daughter was in her night clothes and said let me change but they just dragged her away. Of course no warrants or any legal procedure. State fascism. Remember we r only 2 women living in the house. Thus is an abduction,” Mazari wrote in her post.

Shireen Mazari strongly condemned the incident, expressing her dismay over the late night “illegal action” by law enforcers, who kidnapped her daughter.

It is learnt that Shireen Mazari asked them about their intent, but they “dragged Imaan and proceeded to search every corner of house.”

At the time of the raid, she said, she and Imaan were in the house.

