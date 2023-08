Caretaker Sindh cabinet takes oath

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker Sindh cabinet takes oath

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the caretaker provincial ministers

19 August,2023 05:55 pm

KARACHI – The members of the caretaker cabinet of Sindh on Saturday took oath at a ceremony.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the caretaker provincial ministers at a ceremony attended by interim Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar and other officials.

The members of the caretaker cabinet include retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz, Mohammad Younas Dahaga, Muhammad Mobeen Jamani, Dr Saad Niaz, Khuda Bux Murri, Dr Raana Hussain, Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Umar Somroo, Ishwar Lal, and Arshad Wali.

During the oath taking ceremony, strict security measures were place around the Sindh Governor House.