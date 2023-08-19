Officials on their toes as Sutlej river swells to 'alarming level' with inflow from India

Officials on their toes as Sutlej river swells to alarming level

19 August,2023 05:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Several parts of Punjab are bracing themselves for a likely flood as the Sutlej river has swelled to an alarming level.

The situation has been depicted by Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who claimed that all-out efforts would be made to prevent damage and losses due to flood “unprecedented in 35 years” in the river.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said the river was at an “extremely high flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala. At Sulemanki Headworks, the river is anticipated to attain a “high to very high flood level” in the next 24 hours (Saturday-Sunday). Similarly, the Islam Headworks is expected to witness a high flood level from Aug 22.

Sharing a post at X, Naqvi said “278,000 cusecs of water” is moving towards the Ganda Singh border in Kasur. He said the government was closely monitoring the situation.

“Visited flood-affected areas and relief camps today. Appreciation for district administration, Rescue 1122, Police, and Irrigation teams for their 24/7 efforts over the past 3 days.

— Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) August 19, 2023

“This flood is unprecedented in 35 years, but our teams are on the ground, dedicated to securing and helping our people. Insha Allah, we’ll get through this together,” the chief minister resolved.

He later told journalists that 10 to 12 feet floodwater had entered several villages in Kasur and thousands of people had been evacuated. He said the residents would be shifted to relatively safe places by imposing Section 144.

He said the Lahore commissioner and officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were on the alert and would ensure rescue and relief operation.

PDMA letter

The PDMA on Friday issued a letter to the deputy commissioners of districts along the Sutlej to announce through mosques in rural areas close to rivers and canals the flood situation.

It said reinforcement was being provided to discourage crossing rivers and drains and there was a need to limit the movement of "snakes and other dangerous animals" to ensure public safety. It urged the public to cooperate with the administration.

Earlier warning

A few days earlier, the authorities warned that the water level in the Sutlej river was constantly rising as India released 100,000 cusecs of water into the river.

New Delhi also issued an urgent warning letter to Pakistan. “Around 100,000 cusecs of water has entered Pakistan via Ferozepur Barrage,” according the letter which added that another 190,000 cusecs was travelling towards Ferozepur from Harike Barrage.

The Kasur district administration issued a warning for Ganda Singh Wala as Sutlej river was in a low flood, a PDMA spokesman said back then.

A moderate to high-level flood was likely in Ganda Singh Wala over the next 24 hours, the spokesman said, explaining that India was scheduled to release more water until Aug 20.

Okara, Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur are likely to be hit by the flood in Sutlej.

Met Office forecast

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department had predicted rain with strong winds and thunderstorm in the country.

It said the weather would remain hot and humid in most plain areas of the country, while there was a possibility of rain with strong winds and thunder in North-Eastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjacent hilly areas.

Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree and Galliyat may experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain with thunderstorm has been predicted in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar and Kohat.

Hot and humid weather and dusty winds are likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh while Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to remain partly cloudy apart from strong winds and thundershowers.

