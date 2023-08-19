Caretaker PM Kakar to visit Jaranwala

Like to announce compensation for damages to affected people

19 August,2023 03:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has decided to pay a visit to Jaranwala to express solidarity with the Christian community.

The prime minister will visit Jaranwala tehsil and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal ministers will accompany him.

Sources said Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George had been instructed to make preparations for the visit.

Prime Minister Kakar will express solidarity with the Christian community as well as announce compensation for the loss the affected people faced.

Angry locals set ablaze churches, several houses and vehicles in Jaranwala. Police arrested more than 100 people by taking timely action.