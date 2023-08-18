Another domestic help shares spine-chilling details of torture

Accused Zaytun alias Samra released on bail

18 August,2023 05:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The gruesome incidents of torture of maids continue to surface as is evident from the report of violence on a 13-year-old girl in Islamabad.

This is the third incident of violence on domestic workers in recent times, stirring widespread outrage.

Andalib Fatima, whose case hit the headlines, said in a statement that her employer Zaitoon alias Samra subjected her to torture. “I was tortured in every possible way; the woman would thrash me with hanger, throw boiling water on me and kept me confined to a room for days. Even her children would inflict injuries on me by beating me," she sobbed out her ordeal.

The girl said the family she worked for in Sector G-15 even unleashed dogs on her twice and Samra beat her by hanging her upside down. She said she was employed at the place one month ago during which she faced untold ordeal.

According to the girl's mother, when she went to meet her, she found her (Fatima) crying with pain due to injuries and burns on her legs.

Meanwhile, the Tarnol police station registered a case and launched investigation. The suspect, on the other hand, has obtained bail from court against surety bond of Rs50,000.