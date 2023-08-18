Solangi assumes charge as caretaker information minister

Solangi assumes charge as caretaker information minister

Caretaker Information Minister lauds his predecessor for running the ministry efficiently

18 August,2023 04:45 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi held meeting with former information minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The caretaker information minister went to the residence of his predecessor to discuss the matters related to the ministry.

Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming charge as caretaker information minister.

She prayed for him to successfully perform national responsibility as caretaker information minister.

Murtaza Solangi congratulated former Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb for running the Information Ministry in the best possible manner during 16 months of the PDM tenure.

Appreciating Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that the enactment of the PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 was a manifestation of democratic credentials and consultation skills.

Solangi said that he would try to continue the standard of performance that she had established.

