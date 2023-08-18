Hassaan Niazi handed over to military for May 9 trial, LHC informed

18 August,2023 05:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Hassaan Niazi, the nephew and legal adviser to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, has been turned over to a military court for trial, according to a police report provided to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

It said Hassaan would undergo a military investigation and trial after being named the primary suspect in the case involving the Jinnah House attack in Lahore. He was taken into custody by police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, at the commanding officer's request, he was then turned over to the Quetta police before being given to the military.

Hassaan, who serves as the party chief's point person for legal matters, was previously turned over to the Quetta police on Aug 1, a day after his detention in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, late on a Sunday night. His father Hafeezullah Khan announced the news on his social media accounts.

The circumstances surrounding Hassaan's capture, however, were unknown.

Hassaan was allegedly involved in the rioting on May 9 and the attack on important military installations, according to the authorities. As a result of his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House), he was sought by police in Lahore, the statement said.

Hafeezullah Niazi had requested that his son be brought before the court on a plea for his son's recovery.

Additional Attorney General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang presented the police report before Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the high court during Friday's hearing. The military court trial and transfer to the army were disclosed to the court by Nahang.

Additionally, the petitioner's attorney sought that Hassaan and his parents meet, and the court ordered the law officer to let them know when the meeting may take place.



