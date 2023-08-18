All parties will move Supreme Court for elections in 90 days: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Pakistan All parties will move Supreme Court for elections in 90 days: Sheikh Rashid

Says Jaranwala incident earned a lot of shame and disrepute to Pakistan

18 August,2023 12:44 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday the PPP had created a stir in politics by demanding that elections should be held within 90 days.

In his statement on social media website X (formerly Twitter), Rashid said a declaration of the two-hour long meeting between the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of the Supreme Court was not issued, but the Election Commission said the general election would not be held within 90 days and these would be held next year.

He said the PPP had created a stir in politics by demanding elections within 90 days.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 18, 2023

Rashid said it seemed that only the PML-N would favour delay in elections. All other parties would unite to demand elections within 90 days and for that purpose, they would move the Supreme Court as well, he said.

The former federal minister said he did not know anyone, except Sarfraz Bugti, in the caretaker cabinet and the caretakers were there only to oversee the elections. They had no mandate to make long-term policy decisions.

He said people had no money to buy flour and pay electricity bills. They were poisoning their children and committing suicide, he said.

The senior politician said the incident of Jaranwala had earned a lot of shame and disrepute to Pakistan in the world. The incident was condemnable in the strongest terms. The perpetrators should be severely punished. Churches were torched and police remained a silent spectator, he deplored.

"They (police) become proactive when they have to pick up political workers' families and servants from their homes. They violate the sanctity of the four walls of homes and torture people with ease," he said.

He said the ball was in the court of the Supreme Court. The apex court would have to take a decision whether to save the Constitution, law and the country or to let the country plunge into chaos and civil war. Only the Supreme Court would decide that.

The former minister was of the view that people were dejected. He prayed to Allah Almighty to be merciful on Pakistan and its people.