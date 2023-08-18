Two killed in road accident in Karachi

18 August,2023 04:18 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A least two persons, including a policeman, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding vehicle in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Dalmia Graveyard in Karachi where a rashly driven vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz and a police official Amees.

