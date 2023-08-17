State responsible for protection of minorities' rights: CJP

State responsible for protection of minorities' rights: CJP

Sikh community meets CJP Bandial to discuss matters of minority rights issues

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial emphasised that the state has a paramount obligation to safeguard the rights of minorities.

A delegation of the Sikh community met Chief Justice Bandial and briefed him about the local issues.

During the meeting, the CJP highlighted that every individual in Pakistan enjoys complete religious freedom, and it is the state's primary responsibility to ensure the protection of minority rights.

Addressing the delegation, the Chief Justice emphasised that the courts serve as guardians of the fundamental rights of all citizens. Judicial decisions have consistently been issued in favour of upholding minority rights, and substantial efforts have been made to protect their rights and assets.

The Sikh community apprised the Chief Justice about their concerns regarding security issues and the safety of sacred sites.

In response, the chief justice assured the Sikh community that he would take up the matter with the relevant authorities.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Sikh community presented a kirpan to the chief justice.