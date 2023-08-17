Another woman arrested for torturing housemaid in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Another case of torture of a 13-year-old maid surfaced in the capital G-15 sector.

According to the police, a woman was arrested on the allegations of the mother of the housemaid. The accused, who is reportedly associated with an online business firm, was produced in the court of a magistrate and sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The Tarnol police have registered a case against the woman on charges of 328-A (cruelty to a child), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Andaleeb Fatima had been working as a housemaid for the last one month at the residence of the accused woman. On August 16, her mother Khalida came to Islamabad from Chiniot to see her after she did not answer her telephone calls.

Khalida saw torture marks on Andaleeb’s body. She told her that her employer used to beat her and torture her with a hot spoon.

The employer locked them in a room, compelling them not to speak against her. Later, she allowed them to leave the house without paying salary.

The girl has been shifted to the hospital for medical examination, the report of which is still awaited.

