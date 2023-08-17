Sheikh Rashid demands probe into Jaranwala incident

Says burning of worship places in Jaranwala extremely regrettable, condemnable

17 August,2023 01:13 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has demanded an impartial investigation into the Jaranwala incident.

In his message on the social networking site X (formerly Twitter), Rashid said the provocation and burning of worship places in Jaranwala was extremely regrettable and condemnable.

He said, “I strongly condemn this incident and expect the Punjab government to arrest the suspects as soon as possible and give them severe punishment, provide protection to minorities and their places of worship and hold an impartial inquiry”.

In an earlier tweet, the AML chief said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had made it clear that the task of the caretaker government was to conduct elections only. He said it's a week of decisions. The senior politician said, “An important decision on NAB amendments is expected from the Supreme Court on Friday and whatever decision is taken by the Supreme Court on Friday is usually of vital significance.”