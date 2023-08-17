In-focus

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that caretaker government will assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

 

The caretaker Prime Minister said the government places importance on partnership with the United States and deeply values the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, in a tweet, congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of Caretaker Prime Minister.

