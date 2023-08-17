Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free, fair elections

17 August,2023 01:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that caretaker government will assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

Thank you @SecBlinken. The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution. We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity,… https://t.co/6lSlmLvv19 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 16, 2023

The caretaker Prime Minister said the government places importance on partnership with the United States and deeply values the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, in a tweet, congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of Caretaker Prime Minister.