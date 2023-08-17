One killed, two injured in road accident in Okara

17 August,2023 04:12 am

OKARA (Dunya News) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a mini-van in Okara on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Jorian Bridge area where a mini-van hit a motorcycle due to over-speeding, killing a woman on spot and injuring two other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Okara. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Asia.

