Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed foreign secretary

16 August,2023 11:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary.

“He replaces Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on her twitter handle, posted on Wednesday.

Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi @syrusqazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. He replaces Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan @asadmk17 who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation. pic.twitter.com/NJ0kFbX68D — Spokesperson MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 16, 2023

Earlier, Asad Majeed Khan paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President felicitated Asad Majeed Khan on successfully completing his tenure as the 31st Foreign Secretary. He also appreciated the secretary's professionalism and the initiatives on the foreign front.