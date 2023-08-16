Blinken greets PM Kakar, assures support for economic prosperity

Pakistan Pakistan Blinken greets PM Kakar, assures support for economic prosperity

Blinken greets PM Kakar, assures support for economic prosperity

16 August,2023 11:45 pm

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his congratulations to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and affirmed Washington's ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistan's pursuit of economic advancement.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "In light of the appointment of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the new Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, I extend my congratulations. As Pakistan readies itself for forthcoming transparent elections, in alignment with its constitutional principles and the safeguarding of freedom of expression and assembly, we will persist in fostering our mutual dedication to fostering economic progress."

Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister @anwaar_kakar. As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 16, 2023

Blinken has been notably active recently in providing insights on Pakistan's progress, having also issued a statement following Pakistan's successful negotiation of a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The United States has underscored its relationship with Pakistan as being rooted in democratic ideals and the rule of law, and these principles will continue to serve as the foundation for future collaboration between the two nations.

Observers interpret this stance as an indicator of the Biden administration's desire for the timely conduction of parliamentary elections in Pakistan. According to the Constitution, these elections are slated to occur within 90 days. Yet, there persists uncertainty among the public regarding the punctuality of these electoral proceedings.

A potential factor that might contribute to a delay is the new census results sanctioned during the last week of the PDM government's term.

The endorsement of these results implies that elections will be conducted based on the new census data, necessitating the Election Commission of Pakistan to redraw electoral constituencies. This entire process could extend up to four months.

In an interview, Raja Riaz, the former opposition leader in the National Assembly, asserted that the elections are anticipated to take place in February 2024.

