'Elders' decide elections in February 2024: Raja Riaz

Pakistan Pakistan 'Elders' decide elections in February 2024: Raja Riaz

Political parties have decided to hold elections in few days before or after 15 February

16 August,2023 10:36 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former opposition leader Raja Riaz has said that our elders have decided that the elections would be held in February next year.

In an interview, Raja Riaz has claimed that leaders of the political parties have decided to hold the elections in few days before or after 15 February.

Earlier, he said it was being said that elections should be postponed, but 15 days ago it was decided to hold the elections in February, 2024. There is no ambiguity in this regard, he said.

He said if elections were to be held in Oct, then the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have returned by now.

The former opposition leader said jot down my words that the election would be held a week before February 17 or a week after February 15.

