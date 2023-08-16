Cambridge announces IGCSE, O-Level results in Pakistan

16 August,2023 10:19 am

(Web Desk) - Cambridge International announced Cambridge IGCSE and O-Level results of more than 60,000 students across Pakistan today (Wednesday), the CIE announced in a statement.

The statement added that with these qualifications, students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need for the next steps on their educational journey.

Due to the pandemic and cancelation of examinations, the students in Pakistan faced disruption.

“Despite the challenges, they have been able to gain the qualifications they need to progress with their education. Their achievements today show their hard work and commitment, and the strong support of their teachers and families,” the statement added.

As many as, more than 210,000 entries were made for Cambridge IGCSE and O-Level in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 4% since June 2022.

With 1.7 million entries for Cambridge exams across 5,600 schools in 147 countries for all qualifications combined, this year saw Cambridge International’s largest exam series to date, an increase of 11% on June 2022.

Cambridge International, a not-for-profit organisation, which is a part of the University of Cambridge has released results from its June 2023 exam series to over half a million students worldwide.

The most popular subjects were Islamiyat, English Language and Pakistan Studies.

This year’s standard has returned to the standard of 2019, and the impact of the pandemic has been taken into account when setting the grade boundaries.

“This means a student who would have achieved a grade A before the pandemic will be just as likely to get a grade A in 2023. More than 750 schools across Pakistan offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students, the statement added.

