IPP gears to contest election with verve

Aleem Khan pledges to support nation from 'journey of hope to action'

13 June,2023 08:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday decided to contest elections with verve.

IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen presided over the party meeting through video, which was attended by several leaders, including IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan. In the meeting, a definite decision was taken to contest the elections with full preparations.

The IPP decided to complete the organisational structure process in the provinces as soon as possible.

On this occasion, Mr Khan believed the party would prepare a plan for the future, keeping in mind the country's problems. He pledged to support the nation "from a journey of hope to action".

During the meeting, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Awn Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Shoaib Siddiqui, Syed Saeedul Hassan, Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema were also present.

On Monday, Mr Tareen announced the top leadership of the party. Taking to Twitter, Tareen wrote, “I am pleased to announce Abdul Aleem Khan as the President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as Secretary General. Awn Chaudhary as Additional Secretary General & Spokesperson of the Party as well as of the Patron-in-Chief.”

Earlier, at the outset of the launch of the IPP , Mr Tareen said, "Today we are here to launch a new party. After starting my career in politics, my sole aim was to contribute to the development of the country."

"I came to politics late. I was not a typical politician. We really worked hard to make the PTI stand firm. We ensured that the PTI would become a strong political force and would also be in a position to bring reforms to the country. But unfortunately, things went wrong and people started getting frustrated," Mr Tareen maintained.

Mr Tareen further said there was a dire need for such leadership to give hope to the nation and pave the way for the development of the country. He expressed hope that more political leaders would join the party in the coming days and said it would benefit from the experience of colleagues.

Mr Tareen emphasised the need to promote the agriculture sector and vowed to be the voice of the "underprivileged" section of society.

Aleem Khan, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the party, said every citizen was worried about the current political situation. He heaped praise on Mr Tareen, saying, "Jahangir Khan Tareen played an important role in bringing us together."

"I would like to thank all my colleagues and legislators for joining hands with us. Your support fuels our passion," Mr Khan said.