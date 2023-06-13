Fazl urges govt to further expand ties with China

Pakistan Pakistan Fazl urges govt to further expand ties with China

Fazl vows to pave way for country’s development

13 June,2023 07:12 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday urged the government to further expand relations with China.

Addressing an event, Mr Rehman said there was a dire need to take China into confidence, so that China can invest in the country. He admitted that China had invested in the country and built an international standard airport in Gwadar.

Giving his views regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr Rehman said, "CPEC is celebrating 10 years of completion. This project is the key to the success of the country. CPEC is not just a road. But many projects were attached to this project".

Praising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mr Rehman said, "The PML-N and PPP have consistently adopted a China-aligned policy."

He expressed his determination to pave the way for the country's development through national unity.

Speaking about Russia, Mr Rehman said, "Russia has also now realised that it should have better relations with Islamic countries".

Mr Rehman clarified that it was necessary to restore the world's confidence in the country.

On Monday, Mr Rehman said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government had destroyed the country's economy.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Rehman said there was a dire need to launch a campaign to make the country a fully Islamic state.

Admitting that the country was facing a severe economic crisis, Mr Rehman said the incumbent government had presented a "balanced" budget for the financial year 2023–24.

Read also: JUI-F has taken down PTI chairman project: Fazl

He took a swipe at the PTI chief, saying: "Kashmir is under assault due to the nexus of the PTI chief and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I requested the government to take strict action against the PTI chief".

Speaking about the May 9 mayhem, Mr Rehman said the party's central executive committee had condemned the 9/5 attacks. He vowed that his party would continue to support the government in providing relief to the people.

As for elections, Mr Rehman said, "Basically, the JUI-F will contest the elections with its own candidates across the country. However, there will be a margin for seat adjustments".