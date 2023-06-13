Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik resigns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) ﻿Chairman ﻿Tariq Malik on Tuesday resigned from his post after allegations of corruption.

He tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting held with the latter at the PM Hosue.

Sources said the the FIA also added his name to the no-fly list, barring him from travelling abroad. "The FIA and the NAB have also initiated some cases against him," sources added.

There had been differences between the government and the Nadra over some initiatives taken by Mr Malik, sources said.

