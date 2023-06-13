Aleema Khan approaches LHC to avert arrest in undisclosed cases

Requests court to provide details of cases

13 June,2023 05:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s sister, approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avert arrest in undisclosed cases.

Ms Khan also requested the court to provide details of the cases lodged against her. She made Punjab government and others respondents in the case.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had approved Ms Khan’s bail in Jinnah House attack case till June 27 and barred police from arresting her. Court also directed Ms Khan to join investigation.

