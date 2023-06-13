Aleema Khan approaches LHC to avert arrest in undisclosed cases
Pakistan
Requests court to provide details of cases
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s sister, approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avert arrest in undisclosed cases.
Ms Khan also requested the court to provide details of the cases lodged against her. She made Punjab government and others respondents in the case.
Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had approved Ms Khan’s bail in Jinnah House attack case till June 27 and barred police from arresting her. Court also directed Ms Khan to join investigation.