PM Shehbaz vows to uplift KP

13 June,2023 05:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his determination to bring development and peace to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leadership belonging to KP, during which he took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "The previous government never developed the province".

During the meeting, the political situation of the country and various issues, including the upcoming KP assembly elections, were highlighted.

The premier said the incumbent government had taken special steps in the fiscal year 2023–24 for the development of emerging tribal districts, and will ensure that the people of KP get full benefits from the health and education projects of the centre.

PM Shehbaz said the farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be equipped with quality seeds, a timely supply of fertilisers, and modern technology.

He went on to say the government will address the economic concerns of the people by facilitating trade in the border districts.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz expressed the resolve that the next fiscal year would prove to be a year of increasing the revenue of the country and the income of the citizens.

In a statement, the premier said the budget 2023-24 was a landmark one for youth development, and surge in business and employment opportunities.

He said it was also a budget of the industry, agriculture, Information Technology, rapid growth in energy sector and economic stability. He vowed to restore confidence and development and prosperity of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said the youth were the future of the country and shaping their future was always his top priority. He said 100,000 laptops and small and subsidised loans were being given to the youth. He said tax exemption had also been given in IT business to encourage youth.

He said the government had also taken the steps to make the youth partner in agricultural development. He said an allocation of more than Rs2,000 billion for the Kissan Package would accelerate the journey of development of agriculture sector and the uplift of farmers' plight.

He said the measures taken by the government would ensure food security as well. He said provision of agricultural loans to farmers and business loans to youth would make Pakistan a prosperous country.



