PTI chief fails to provide evidence to JIT over assassination bid: Sanaullah

13 June,2023 05:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief failed to provide any evidence to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on him.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Sanaullah said, "The PTI chief has admitted that he made hearsay allegations. The JIT has declared the PTI chairman a liar for making false allegations".

Speaking about the May 9 vandalism, Mr Sanaullah said, "Investigations are going on regarding the May 9 vandalism . Unbelievable facts will emerge in the coming days. The PTI chief was making proper plans for the provocation. By ruling the country, he wanted to impose his nefarious agenda".

"He presented his arrest on May 9 as a red line. The PTI chief was involved in brainwashing the workers. The miscreants will be brought to justice," said Mr Sanaullah.

Mr Sanaullah added, “These people were busy to prepare the Tiger Force comprising one million people”.

He assured that there will be development in connection with the audios, videos, statements, and events that transpired on May 9.

On Friday, Mr Sanaullah said that it was up to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to decide his return.

Mr Sanaullah made it clear that Mr Sharif will give the date of his return to the country himself, adding that no one with the exception of the PML-N supremo can give the date of his return.

He asserted, "Mr Sharif will return to the country 60–90 days before the general election. "If the PML-N bags a majority in the next elections, the next premier will be picked up by Nawaz Sharif."

"The party has not taken any decision in line with the seat adjustment or political alliance," Mr Sanaullah added.

He said, "I am of the opinion that the PML-N should not opt for the political alliance in the next elections".