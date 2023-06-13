5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of country

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of country

13 June,2023 01:46 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An earthquake measuring 5.46 on the Richter scale struck eastern Kashmir on Tuesday, setting off tremors that were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said the earthquake originated at 1:04pm with its epicenter in Eastern Kashmir at the depth of 10 kilometres. It recorded the earthquake’s longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N.

Tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Azad Kashmir and other areas where people came out of their houses and offices out of fear.

No damage and casualty have been reported yet. People also took to Twitter to share the updates about the earthquake.



— Mirza Ali (@MirzaAli09) June 13, 2023

Earthquake also struck parts of India, including New Delhi.