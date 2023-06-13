PM Shehbaz upbeat about jump in Pakistanis' income in next fiscal year

He vowed to restore confidence and development and prosperity of the country

13 June,2023 12:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed the resolve that the next fiscal year will prove to be a year of increasing the revenue of Pakistan and the income of the citizens.

In a statement, the premier said that budget 2023-24 was a landmark budget for youth development, and surge in business and employment opportunities.

He said it was also a budget of the industry, agriculture, Information Technology, rapid growth in energy sector and economic stability. He vowed to restore confidence and development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said youth were the future of the country and shaping their future was always his top priority.

He said 100,000 laptops and small and subsidized loans were being given to the youth. He said tax exemption had also been given in IT business to encourage youth. He said the government had also taken the steps to make the youth partner in agricultural development.

He said allocation of more than Rs2,000 billion for the Kissan Package will accelerate the journey of development of agriculture sector and the uplift of farmers' plight.

He said the measures taken by the government will ensure food security as well. He said provision of agriculture loans to farmers, and business loans to youth will make Pakistan a prosperous country.

