Under no circumstances people will be left alone: Karachi Corps Commander

Pakistan Pakistan Under no circumstances people will be left alone: Karachi Corps Commander

Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar says all resources must be used to deal with potential threats

13 June,2023 11:10 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar at an emergency meeting said that people will not be left alone in difficult times.

The meeting which was held on Monday night deliberated upon preparations made in Badin ahead of Biparjoy. " The people will not be left alone under any circumstances," said Gen Babar Iftikhar.

Military officials and heads of civil institutions, including Sindh Rangers Director General and Hyderabad GOC, participated in the meeting. The officials briefed the corps commander on the preparations. The commander expressed satisfaction with the timely arrangements.

"All resources must be used to deal with potential threats," the corps commander directed the officials, adding that Pakistan Army troops had already reached various places in case rescue efforts were needed.

Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to all garrisons of the Pakistan Army regarding public assistance and rescue missions on emergency basis.

Fresh troops of the Pakistan Army have been dispatched from Hyderabad, Badin, and Malir cantonments to help the civil administration.