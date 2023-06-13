SC takes up Punjab polls order, review law cases today

Three-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial will conduct the hearing

13 June,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing of the petitions filed against the Supreme Court Review of Orders and Judgments Act and the Punjab polls review cases will be held together today (Tuesday).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will conduct the hearing, the special bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The court has issued notices to all the parties including the Pakistan Bar Council and Attorney General of Pakistan. The Supreme Court has also rejected the federal government's request for a larger bench. The Chief Justice has retained a three-member bench instead of a larger bench for the hearing.

It should be remembered that on April 4, the Supreme Court had ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. The Election Commission had filed a review petition after the decision was not implemented.

The Election Commission had objected to giving a date for the Supreme Court elections, while today, during the hearing, the Attorney General will inform the court about the government's position on the Review and Judgments Act.