NAB summons ex-first lady in £190m corruption case

A NAB team has served notice on the former first lady at her residence in Zaman Park, Lahore

13 June,2023 10:08 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi summoned on Tuesday (today) the wife of PTI chairman in the alleged corruption case of £190 million.

A NAB team has served notice on the former first lady at her residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

She has been directed to appear before investigation team and record her statement.

It may be noted that the NAB had summoned the former first lady on June 1 and June 7 but she did not appear the watchdog.

