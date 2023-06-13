May 9 violence: PTI's Shabnum Jahangir arrested at Karachi airport

She was travelling on a business visa to Dubai when she was stopped by the immigration officials

13 June,2023 09:36 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing leader Shabnum Jahangir was taken into custody at the Karachi airport when she was going to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She was travelling on a business visa to Dubai when she was stopped by the immigration officials at their counter.

Ms Jahangir was barred from leaving the country as her name was put on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) stop list following the May 9 violence. She was also nominated in First Information Reports (FIR) registered over violence following the arrest the PTI chief in a corruption case.

The FIA has put names of several PTI leaders on no-fly list after cases were registered against them for attacking the

public and military installations in various cities on May 9.

