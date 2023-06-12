One terrorist killed, two injured in North Waziristan: ISPR

Forces also recovered arms and ammunition from terrorists

12 June,2023 10:59 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – One terrorist was killed while two others sustained injuries in an operation launched by the security forces in North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that security forces conducted an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan, where one terrorist was killed while two others got injured.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists. It was told that the terrorist was involved in activities against the security forces.

According to ISPR, the local people of the area admired the operation of the security forces and they assured full cooperation to end the threat of terrorism.