In-focus

PTI MPA from Sindh Ali Aziz Jiji quits party

PTI MPA from Sindh Ali Aziz Jiji quits party

Pakistan

Condemns May 9 events, demands inquiry

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh Ali Aziz Jiji on Monday bid adieu to the party.

Talking to the media, he condemned the May 9 events, and demanded inquiry against the suspects. “Strong army means safe Pakistan,” he added.

He went on to say that he joined the party in 1996, adding that he wanted to take break from politics. “My mother is all and I want to spend time with her,” he added.
 

Related Topics
Defections
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News