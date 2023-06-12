PTI MPA from Sindh Ali Aziz Jiji quits party

Condemns May 9 events, demands inquiry

12 June,2023 08:38 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh Ali Aziz Jiji on Monday bid adieu to the party.

Talking to the media, he condemned the May 9 events, and demanded inquiry against the suspects. “Strong army means safe Pakistan,” he added.

He went on to say that he joined the party in 1996, adding that he wanted to take break from politics. “My mother is all and I want to spend time with her,” he added.

