KP Bar Council observes strike against lawyer's killing

Black coats will boycott court proceedings in Peshawar, Khyber and Nowshera

12 June,2023 11:44 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday said they would observe strike against killing of a lawyer Asadullah.

The bar council also said black coats would boycott court proceedings. The KPBC further said that the lawyers will not appear in the courts in Peshawar, Khyber and Nowshera districts today (Monday).

The lawyers strongly condemned killing of Asadullah advocate and demanded immediate arrest of killers, besides awarding severe punishment to culprits. It should be noted that Asadullah advocate was killed on Sunday over personal enmity.

Ealier, Advocate Abdur Razzaq was shot and killed in Quetta near Alamo Chowk. The suspects shot him with a Kalashnikov. Police had shifted the body to the Civil Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.

As per the preliminary forensic evidence, the victim received 16 bullets in different parts of his body. Soon after the incident, the legal fraternity boycotted the proceedings in all city courts.

The deceased was one of the petitioners in a treason case against the PTI chairman. Lawyers Amanullah Kanrani and Abdur Razzaq had jointly submitted a petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), seeking an action against the former prime minister under the Article 6 of the Constitution.

The hearing on the petition was scheduled to be held on Wednesday last.

Later, addressing a presser, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said the PTI chief was responsible for the targeted killing of the SC lawyer in Quetta. "The blood of Abdur Razzaq will not go waste as a murder case will be registered against the former prime minister," he had said.