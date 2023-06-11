Siraj says Zardari should accept PPP's defeat as people stand with JI

Pakistan Pakistan Siraj says Zardari should accept PPP's defeat as people stand with JI

Says Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will become Karachi mayor

11 June,2023 08:39 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should accept the defeat of his party as the people supported the JI.

He said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would become the mayor of Karachi as he was the right choice for this post.

Addressing the workers in Karachi, the JI Emir said the Jamaat wanted an Islamic system in the country, adding that the JI wanted to implement rule of law in the country.

Must read: Hafiz Naeem's nomination papers for Karachi mayor accepted



Mr Haq said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the safety of Karachi. He said the JI had votes of 0.9 million while the PPP only possessed 0.3 million votes while claiming they still wanted the PPP to win.

The JI chief said Karachi would be established on the lines of Istanbul as a developed city mentioning the resources would be spent in the city while adding there was lack of leadership that resulted in such sad state of affairs.