Pakistan-Kazakhstan vows to expand cooperation

11 June,2023 04:25 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan-Kazakhstan agree to expand the ambit of bilateral cooperation during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, Information Technology, textiles and energy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

Highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction that flight operations between both countries would commence soon.

Considering Pakistan as an important country in the region, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen long standing bilateral ties between both countries.

The prime minister also invited the Kazakh president to pay an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.