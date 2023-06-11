Fayyaz Chohan responds to Qureshi's criticism on Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Chohan said such bitter and harsh statements do not align with Qureshi’s personality

11 June,2023 04:08 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Fayyazul Hassan Chohan responds to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s criticism aimed at Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on Saturday.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a smart and eloquent person, but his negative statement about Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party does not suit him. Such bitter and harsh statements do not align with his personality.

He said that the rise and fall of individuals and groups is in the hands of Allah Almighty and the sole objective of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is sustainable development, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan stated that our ideology is to strive to get Pakistan rid of corruption and politics of hatred. As a Muslim we believe that if the intentions are noble, Allah makes the path easier, he added.