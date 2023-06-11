PM Shehbaz laments deaths caused by torrential rains in KPK

Zahid Akram Durrani urged PM to announce financial aid for the victims

11 June,2023 02:13 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by torrential rains over the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

After realising the gravity of situation in the affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif via telephone. Zahid Akram Durrani apprised the Prime Minister about the havoc wreaked by rains in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts of KPK.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the NDMA authorities to take expeditious measures to ameliorate the devastations caused by torrential rains. Zahid Akram Durrani also requested financial assistance under the Prime Minister's package for the martyrs and the injured.