ATC remands Yasmeen Rashid in police custody for two days

Police requested for Yasmin Rashid’s inclusion in investigation owing to role in Askari tower arson

11 June,2023 02:19 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Yasmin Rashid, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been placed on a two-day physical remand by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection to Askari Tower’s vandalism on May 9.

Rashid was among the female PTI leaders detained in the back-drop of sporadic violent protests on May 9 after Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

The protests lasting for nearly three days allegedly incited public for arson and attacks on public property along with military installations, especially Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

PTI has also suffered resignation spree after May 9 as the beleaguered leaders parted their ways from the party due to the mayhem, which according to them was un-warranted.

During today's hearing, the investigating officer stated that Rashid was involved in the ravaging at Askari Tower. At the occasion, police requested the court for Yasmin Rashid’s inclusion in the investigations, which was granted and the court directed police to bring Rashid before the court again on June 12.

Moreover, ATC judge Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, presiding over the hearing, summoned Ejaz Chaudhry's lawyer for the hearing of PTI Additional Secretary General’s bail application. The lawyer previously excused for his presence on June 15.