People to get federal laws’ access through Pakistan Code website: Tarar

09 June,2023 11:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan code was a new website launched by the Law Ministry which aimed at making the Federal Laws accessible to the general public, judges, prosecution, lawyers, law students and researchers, anywhere, anytime via their channel of choice.

The minister expressed these views while meeting a delegation of lawyers from different Bar Associations of Punjab. Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar briefed the meeting about the launch of new website named as Pakistan code which included all the up to date laws.

Matters related to the legal education and Bar vocational training program were also discussed in the meeting.

The participants also discussed matters regarding the training courses for lawyers.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the Law Minister for giving special attention to the education and training of young lawyers to improve the quality of service in the legal profession.