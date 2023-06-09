Govt provides no relief to masses in budget: Senator Mushtaq

No reason to increase salaries of civil servants: Senator Ghani

09 June,2023 11:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Mushtaq Ghani on Friday reacted to the presentation of the budget for the fiscal year 2023–24, saying the government had not given any relief to the masses.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Ghani said, "Before presenting the budget, the NFC award was required, which is a constitutional requirement under Article 160. Without it the constitutional status of the budget was doubtful," he added.

"The prices of flour, rice, ghee, petrol, diesel, and pulses remained unchanged. The rupee has no status. The government has no solution to the economic problems of the country. This budget belongs to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," Mr Ghani added.

"There is no reason to increase the salaries of civil servants," he said.