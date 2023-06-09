Marriyum expresses satisfaction over allocation of health insurance for journalists

09 June,2023 08:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said she was very happy to announce that for the first time in the budget, health insurance money had been allocated for the journalists.

Ms Aurangzeb said that Rs1billion had been earmarked for this purpose in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating money for this important step.

"As an information minister, it was one of my prime objectives to provide this facility to working journalists, especially in their time of need," Ms Aurangzeb maintained.

Earlier today, Mr Dar tabled the budget for fiscal year fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) amid ongoing political and economic crises.

