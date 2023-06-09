Cyclone Biparjoy poses threat to Pakistan coastline

Storm is found 1100 km northeast of Karachi: PMD

09 June,2023 05:21 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning that the a cyclone, Biparjoy, previously moving in a northwest direction is now headed towards the northeast, which poses a threat to the coastline of Pakistan.

The storm has reportedly changed course in 12 hours.

As per the department's latest update, the storm is found 1100 km northeast of Karachi, and its centre is causing strong winds with speeds ranging between 130 to 160 km per hour.

The department has also forecasted that the waves could surge up to 25 to 28 feet due to flooding, which is a significant increase from the usual sea level waves measuring only 4 to 5 feet high.

There are dangers for coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan as cyclone Biparjoy was moving towards Pakistan.